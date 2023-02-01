EN
Trends:
    12:50, 01 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Auyl Party to hold its extraordinary congress Feb 4

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XXII extraordinary congress of the Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party will take place in Astana on February 4, Kazinform cites the Party’s press service.

    The decision was made at the meeting of the political council of the Party on January 23. The congress will discuss the Party’s participation in the Majilis and maslikhat elections.

    Over 100 delegates from all over Kazakhstan are expected to take part in it.


    Tags:
    Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties Elections Parties and Organizations
