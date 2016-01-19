EN
    17:31, 19 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Avalanche descending planned in Almaty on Jan 20

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Avalanche descending in the area of mountain-skiing complex "Shymbulak" will be carried out 20 January 2016.

    Emergency Situations Department of Almaty city has informed that due to the hydro meteorological conditions, high altitude of snow cover, as well as on the basis of the recommendation given by RSE "Kazhydromet", artificial triggering of avalanches will be done on January 20 in the area of Talgar pass (Chimbulak tract).
    The Department asks residents, visitors and tourists to refrain from hiking and skiing in the above mentioned area.

