    19:46, 07 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Avalanche descent occurred in Almaty region

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – An avalanche descended in Yenbekshikazakhiy district, Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    An avalanche of 175 cubic meters of snow came down blocking a section of the road between Yesik town and Lake Yesik. It was reported that no one was harmed.

    Clean-up works are ongoing.

    The avalanche descent occurred due to precipitation at night and thaw.

    People are recommended to avoid snow slopes to prevent avalanches from occurring as well as delay trips to mountains in coming days.


    Tags:
    Almaty region Weather in Kazakhstan News
