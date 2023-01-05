EN
    Avalanche descent occurred in E Kazakhstan region

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – An avalanche descended in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

    An avalanche of 600 cubic meters of snow came down blocking a section of Ust-Kamenogorsk-Gornaya Ulbinka-Severnoye road on January 5 in East Kazakhstan region. It was reported that no one was harmed.

    Clean-up works are ongoing.

    Avalanche warning has been in effect for the past few days due to high wind and snowfall in the region.

    It was also added that a forced avalanche descent occurred in the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai road section.

    The emergency situations department of East Kazakhstan region warned of potential avalanches in the region, recommending avoiding trips to mountains and avalanche sites.


    Photo: press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    East Kazakhstan region
