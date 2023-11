ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The likelihood of avalanche will be high in mountainous areas of South Kazakhstan, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions on April 20-23 due to high snow cover and thawing weather, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

"Residents of the regions are strongly recommended to avoid venturing into the avalanche prone areas as they may provoke avalanches," Kazhydromet said in a statement.