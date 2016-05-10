Avalanche risk high in mountainous areas of Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Emergencies Department of Almaty city warns of possible avalanche in mountainous areas of Almaty region.

“Due to heavy rainfall and unstable condition of snow cover in mountainous areas of Almaty region (at an altitude of 3000 m and more) avalanche risk will remain high there on May 10-11. The residents of the city are strongly recommended to avoid travelling to snow-capped hills of the mountains and be careful on roadways,” the Emergencies Department says citing Kazhydromet.