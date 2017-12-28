Avalanche risk persists in mountains of S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The avalanche risk persists in the mountains of southern regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet press service.

"On December 29, the avalanche avisory is still in effect in view of the snowfalls and unstable state of the snow cover in the mountainous areas of Almaty region, and in the Talas Alatau range in South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

Going to steep snow-covered slopes is not recommended as it can provoke avalanches.

Weather forecasters urge to use caution in the mountains.