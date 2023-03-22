EN
    11:26, 22 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Avalanche warning in place in Almaty region

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM - Avalanche warning was issued for the mountains of Almaty region for March 22-24, Kazinform reports.

    The emergency situations department of Almaty region warns citizens and tourists to avoid steep snow slopes to prevent avalanches from occurring as well as to observe all safety measures in mountainous areas.

    There are 55 avalanche sites in Yenbeshikazakh, Talgar, and Karasai districts located along the southern slopes of the Ilu Alatau Mountains.


    Almaty region
