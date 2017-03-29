EN
    10:01, 29 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Avalanche warning issued for Almaty region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan warned of possibility of avalanches in mountainous areas of Almaty region, Kazinform reported.

    "Due to a high snow cover and precipitation with a temperature rise, avalanche risk persists in the mountainous regions of the Almaty region, namely in Talas Alatau Mountains and Ugam Ridge on March 29-31. We strongly advive public to avoid steep snow-covered slopes as there is a risk of provoking avalanches", the Committee said.

    Almaty region
