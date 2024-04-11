Avalanche warning issued for mountains in Almaty region

Avalanche warning has been issued for the mountains in Almaty region for April 11-15, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The emergency situations department of Almaty region warns citizens and tourists to avoid steep snow slopes to prevent avalanches from occurring as well as to observe all safety measures in mountainous areas.

There are 55 avalanche sites in Yenbeshikazakh, Talgar, and Karasai districts located along the southern slopes of the Ilu Alatau Mountains. Avalanches are more likely to occur due to rise in temperature and heavy precipitation as rain and snow.