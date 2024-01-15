Avalanche warning remains for mountanious areas in Almaty rgn

Almaty city’s Emergency Situations Department informs that the warning of snow avalanches down the mountainside is to remain for the region on January 15-18, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The region’s emergency situations department has recommended citizens and tourists to avoid steer snow slopes to prevent avalanches as well as follow safety measures in the mountainous areas.

There are 55 avalanche sites in Yenbeshikazakh, Talgar, and Karasai districts located along the southern slopes of the Ilu Alatau Mountains. Avalanches mainly occur due to rising temperature and heavy precipitation as rain and snow.