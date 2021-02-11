Avalanche warnings issued in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Emergency Situations Department of Almaty city has announced about possible avalanches in the mountains, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city’s Emergency Situations Department warned of possible avalanches on February 11-12 due to heavy precipitation and unstable snow cover in the basins of the Ulken and Kishi Rivers.

The department recommends avoiding steep snow slopes so as to prevent avalanches from occurring. The citizens are advised to be vigilant.