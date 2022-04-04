EN
    13:13, 04 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Avalanches close down road E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Avalanches limited traffic at one of the roads in East Kazakhstan region, the Telegram Channel of the KazAvtoZhol National Company reads.

    The Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai-Ulken Natyn-Katon-Karagai-Rakhmanovskiye klyuchi highway, 420-450 km, Berel village-Rakhmanovskiye kluychi section are closed down for all vehicles due to spontaneous avalanching.

    As earlier reported, avalanche warning was issued for mountainous districts in East Kazakhstan.


    East Kazakhstan region
