13:13, 04 April 2022 | GMT +6
Avalanches close down road E Kazakhstan
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Avalanches limited traffic at one of the roads in East Kazakhstan region, the Telegram Channel of the KazAvtoZhol National Company reads.
The Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai-Ulken Natyn-Katon-Karagai-Rakhmanovskiye klyuchi highway, 420-450 km, Berel village-Rakhmanovskiye kluychi section are closed down for all vehicles due to spontaneous avalanching.
As earlier reported, avalanche warning was issued for mountainous districts in East Kazakhstan.