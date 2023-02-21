EN
    Avalanches may possibly descend in E Kazakhstan

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Kazselezashchita affiliate of East Kazakhstan region warns of an avalanche hazard.

    Snow slide may possibly descend on February 21-23 as air temperature keeps on surging in the mountainous areas in East Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the press service of the regional emergency situations department. Weather conditions such as high wind and a sharp rise in air temperatures may affect snow stability in the region.

    The department recommends avoiding mountain trips.

    Photo: kchs.tj




    East Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
