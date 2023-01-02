'Avatar 2' tops box office for 3rd consecutive week in S. Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - «Avatar: The Way of Water» remained on top of the South Korean box office for the third consecutive week, attracting over a cumulative 7 million viewers, data showed Monday, Yonhap reports.

James Cameron's sequel to his 2009 sci-fi blockbuster registered 1.27 million admissions from Friday to Sunday, the third weekend of its release, according to the data from the Korea Film Council.

The film has accumulated 7.74 million viewers and generated 95.8 billion won (US$75.8 million) of sales since its release in South Korea on Dec. 14.

The sequel has sold tickets at a faster pace than the original «Avatar,» which attracted 13.6 million moviegoers in South Korea in 2009 to become the most-viewed foreign movie released here of all time.

«Hero,» a Korean musical film about independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun, was No. 2 with 518,866 admissions over the period. It has amassed 1.67 million viewers since its release on Dec. 21.

Photo: Yonhap