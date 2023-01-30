"Avatar: The Way of Water" tops North American box office for 7th consecutive weekend

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM James Cameron's science fiction film «Avatar: The Way of Water» remained top at the North American box office for the seventh consecutive weekend with an estimated three-day cume of 15.7 million U.S. dollars, measurement firm Comscore released on Sunday, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.

The blockbuster, distributed by Disney's 20th Century Studios, has grossed an estimated 620 million dollars in North America through Sunday.

Internationally, it has earned 1.496 billion dollars, including 237 million dollars from the Chinese mainland, for a worldwide cume of estimated 2.117 billion dollars, becoming the fourth-highest global release of all-time.

The tally means Cameron has directed three of the four top-grossing films of all time. «Avatar: The Way of Water» is the third Cameron film to hit a 2 billion milestone in global ticket sales, after 1997's «Titanic» and 2009's «Avatar» which passed 2.9 billion dollars.

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation's animated comedy adventure film «Puss In Boots: The Last Wish» came as second in domestic ranking with 10.62 million dollars on its sixth weekend, pushing its North American cume to 140.8 million dollars.

Sony's presentation of Columbia Pictures' comedy-drama film «A Man Called Otto» landed in third with 6.75 million dollars on its fifth weekend for a North American total of 46.05 million dollars.