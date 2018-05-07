'Avengers: Infinity War' continues to dominate North American box office

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Disney and Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" continued to dominate North American box office with an estimated 112.47 million U.S. dollars for second weekend in a row, scoring second-biggest second Weekend ever in North American box office history.

The superhero film has brought in 450.8 million dollars in North America. It also earned 162.6 million dollars internationally this weekend for an international cume of 713.3 million dollars and global cume of 1,164.1 million dollars to date, according to studio figures collected by comScore, Xinhua reports.



"Avengers: Infinity War" is the fastest film to break the 1-billion-U.S.-dollar mark at the global box office. Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers, the film is the sequel to 2012's "The Avengers" and 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron."



Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Infinity War" tells the story of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy who attempt to stop Thanos, one of the most powerful, insane and evil of all villains in the Marvel universe, from collecting the Infinity Stones.



Lionsgate's "Overboard" opened in second place with an estimated 14.75 million dollars. The romantic comedy film is a remake of the 1987 film of the same name. Directed by Rob Greenberg and stars Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris, the plot tells the story of a spoiled playboy from Mexico's richest family and a working class single mom of three hired to clean his luxury yacht.



Paramount's horror thriller "A Quiet Place" came in third with an estimated 7.6 million dollars in its fifth weekend, pushing its North American cume to 159.89 million dollars through Sunday. The film was directed by John Krasinski, who stars with his wife, Emily Blunt. The plot of the film follows a family who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

STX's comedy film "I Feel Pretty" landed in fourth place with an estimated 4.9 million dollars in its third weekend in North America. Warner Bros.' science fiction monster film "Rampage" finished fifth with an estimated 4.62 million dollars in its fourth weekend.