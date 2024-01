ASTANA. KAZINFORM The per capita income of Kazakhstanis was estimated at 75,145 tenge in May 2017, which is 0.6% higher than in May 2016, real income for this period decreased by 6.4%, the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

The average monthly nominal wage, according to estimates, in June 2017 was 143,822 tenge.