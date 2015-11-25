EN
    21:41, 25 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Average life expectancy of Astana residents reaches 74 years

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Average life expectancy of Astana residents has reached 74 years, Kazinform has learnt from astana.gov.kz.

    According to the city Department of Healthcare, Astana and the country on the whole is improving health and demographic indicators. Since the beginning of this year birth rate increased by 4% and amounted to 29.78 per 1,000 people. On average, 67 - 69 children per a day are born in the city perinatal center. The city shows positive dynamics in reduction of maternal and infant mortality. In order to improve the demographic situation and reduce maternal and infant mortality the city's administration has launched the Concept of pediatric service of Astana city. To improve the level of health services the city introduced innovative technologies of diagnosis and treatment. In Astana operate a number of medical centers including the Cardiology anti-acute myocardial infarction center, Stroke center, Hemodialysis center, Traumatology and orthopedics center, Orthodontic care unit for children and expectant mothers. The increase in life expectancy is primarily achieved due to a decrease in mortality. It was made, in particular, thanks to the implemented screening programs and activities aimed at detection of diseases of the cardiovascular system, oncology, tuberculosis, etc. at early stages.

