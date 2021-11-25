EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:39, 25 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Average monthly snowfall blanketed Nur-Sultan overnight

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, was coated with 28 centimeters of snow overnight, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Nur-Sultan city faced 25mm of snow on November 24-25, with a verage monthly snowfall being 28mm in the Kazakh capital for the entire month of November.

    According to the forecast, snow will end at 4:00pm.

    In the period from November 1 to 25, the Kazakh capital saw 45.1mm of snow fall which is two-times more than the monthly average, Kazhydromet said in a statement.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!