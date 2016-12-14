EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:00, 14 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Average salary in Kazakhstan as of November KZT 142 thousand

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Average monthly nominal wage of an employee in Kazakhstan as per November 2016 estimation, equaled KZT 142,088 - according to the press service of the National Economy Ministry.

     "Average per capita nominal cash income of the population was KZT 73,898 as per estimates made in October, which is 1,2% higher than in October, 2015.

    According to the Ministry, the number of unemployed population in November, 2016 was 444,9 thousand people. 

    Tags:
    Economy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!