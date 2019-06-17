EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:28, 17 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Average wage in Kazakhstan increased by 10.5%

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Monthly average wage of Kazakhstani employees increased by 10.5% within a year, while its purchasing power rose by 5.2%, Kazinform learnt from Ranking.kz.

    "The monthly average nominal wage of Kazakhstani employees made 168,500 tenge in Q1 2019, i.e. 95.7% against the last quarter and 110.5% against Q1 2018. The real wage index was 94.2% against the 1st quarter and 105.2% against Q1 2018.

    In Atyrau region, the average wage is 322,700 tenge per an employee. Real wage index is 108.6% against the same period in 2018.

    Mangistau region stands second with 287,900 tenge. However, the real wage index is 97.1% (-2.9%).

    The average wage of the citizens of Nur-Sultan made 233,500 tenge. Real wage index is 98.9%, Ranking.kz informs

    In May 2019, the average monthly wage comprised 173,500 tenge without consideration of small enterprises, Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry says.

    Economy Statistics
