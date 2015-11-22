Avia Traffic plane makes emergency landing in Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Avia traffic" airline plane has made an emergency landing in the southern regional center of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform refers to TASS.

According to the airline's representative, no one was injured during the landing. The representative of Avia Traffic refused to make any comments related to the type of the aircraft. Meanwhile, according to a source at the airport in Osh, during landing the plane went beyond the runway. Currently, "Avia Traffic" fleet, headquartered in Bishkek, has 4 Boeing 737-300 aircraft and one aircraft BAe 146-200. The airline operates flights from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Surgut, Kazan, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Almaty, Dushanbe, Osh, Urumqi and Mashhad (Iran).