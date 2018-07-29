Aviadarts contest within International Army Games kicks off outside Russian Ryazan

DYAGILAVO AIRFIELD (Ryazan Region). KAZINFORM The Aviadarts contest of the International Army Games, in which pilots from four countries take part, has kicked off at the Dyagilevo Airfield outside the city of Ryazan, some 200 kilometers southwest of Moscow.

Air Force Commander and Aerospace Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Andrei Yudin told the opening ceremony that the Russian team was sure to win. "Our pilots have no match. They have the experience of combat operations, combat training, and most important - they are motivated to win," he said.

The general said the Ryazan region is ready to host the competitions. He said it had been chosen for the international stage of the context for several reasons, among them good weather conditions and comprehensive assistance from the region's leadership.

More than 1,000 pilots and engineering service specialists from China, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia have arrived in Ryazan for the international stage of the context, TASS reports.

It involves more than 60 aircraft and helicopters. More than 30 foreign crews have for the first time arrived for the competitions of military pilots.The contest will run until August 11.

The International Army Games fun from July 28 to August 12 in Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Iran, Azerbaijan and Armenia. Troops from various countries will compete in such contests as the Tank Biathlon, Aviadarts, Open Water and others.