Avian influenza A(H5) detected in Pallas's gulls died in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Avian influenza A(H5) was detected in the Pallas's gulls died in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

The Atyrau region territorial inspection of forestry and wildlife set up a commission to establish the causes of the deaths of the birds, organized trips to the isle, preventive examinations, and collect samples of the water, soil, air, and carcasses of the birds.

The results of the tests conducted by the National reference veterinary center showed a positive result for avian influenza A(H5) in the dead birds.

Earlier it was reported that a mass Pallas's gull die-off occurred in Atyrau region. The number of dead birds rose to 5,700.



