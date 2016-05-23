AVTOVAZ CEO visits automobile plant under construction in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - CEO of AVTOVAZ OJSC Nicolas Maure has paid a visit to the new integrated automobile plant that is under construction in Ust-Kamenogorsk today.

While in East Kazakhstan region, Mr. Maure also met with akim (governor) of the region Danial Akhmetov.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of the joint Kazakh-Russian project on construction of Azia Avto Kazakhstan plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk and reiterated their interest in its successful implementation.

"This is my first visit to Kazakhstan and I've just visited the new plant," Mr. Maure said after meeting the governor. "The new plant is an ambitious project. I am confident that it will be effective and successful."

Mr. Maure who had been appointed as AVTOVAZ OJSC CEO on March 15 assured he would visit the plant on a regular basis.