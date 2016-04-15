EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:55, 15 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Awkward... Modi makes his mark on Prince William

    None
    None
    DELHI. KAZINFORM - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have played football and fed elephants on their much publicized tour of India this week, but it was a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that really got the internet going.

    Modi's strong diplomatic grip appears to have made quite an impact on the Prince, whose hand was left white with the lingering imprint of Modi's handshake.
    null
    The Duke kept his composure throughout and didn't appear to be in any actual physical pain, not that that stopped the online community having a little laugh at his expense.

    But Prince William isn't the first to fall foul to online mockery as a result of the Indian PM's robustly physical approach to diplomacy.
    France's President Francois Hollande "titanic hug" did the rounds earlier this year, with some online commentators awarding it the "most
    awkward hug ever" accolade.
    null
    Hugs and handshakes can be a tricky business for politicians. Who can forget Obama's odd moment with Cuban President Raul Castro?
    null
    Or when Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing.
    null
    Suddenly, a temporary imprint isn't looking so bad.

    Source: CNN

    Tags:
    Politics Interesting facts and stories World News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!