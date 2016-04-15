Awkward... Modi makes his mark on Prince William

DELHI. KAZINFORM - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have played football and fed elephants on their much publicized tour of India this week, but it was a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that really got the internet going.

Modi's strong diplomatic grip appears to have made quite an impact on the Prince, whose hand was left white with the lingering imprint of Modi's handshake.



The Duke kept his composure throughout and didn't appear to be in any actual physical pain, not that that stopped the online community having a little laugh at his expense.



But Prince William isn't the first to fall foul to online mockery as a result of the Indian PM's robustly physical approach to diplomacy.

France's President Francois Hollande "titanic hug" did the rounds earlier this year, with some online commentators awarding it the "most

awkward hug ever" accolade.



Hugs and handshakes can be a tricky business for politicians. Who can forget Obama's odd moment with Cuban President Raul Castro?



Or when Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing.



Suddenly, a temporary imprint isn't looking so bad.



Source: CNN