Axe-wielding teen attacks students, teacher in Siberian school

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Seven people were injured on Friday morning in the attack by a teenager with an axe on a school in Ulan-Ude, Head of the Regional Centre for Disaster Medicine of Buryatia Vyacheslav Timkin told TASS.

"Seven people were injured: six children and one woman," he said.

The official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko told TASS earlier that the teenager acted alone, he is currently in the hospital.

"According to the investigation, it is established that the attacker acted alone. He was detained and is currently in the hospital, as he attempted suicide," she said.

According to preliminary information, in the morning of January 19, a 9th-grade student of the school attacked students with an axe and then set fire to the school with an incendiary bottle.

According to the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee, criminal proceedings were initiated against the teenage attacker, the suspect was detained. "A criminal case was opened against a pupil of one of the schools, who is suspected of committing a crime ... The suspected teenager was detained," the statement said.