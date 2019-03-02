Axel Fischer: Nur Otan Party generates and implements innovative ideas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party can generate and implement innovative political ideas, Deputy of German Bundestag Axel Fischer says commenting on the speech of the President at the 18th Congress of Nur Otan Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Nur Otan has always proved its leadership in socio-political life of Kazakhstan. The Party exerts every effort to fully implement strategic priorities of the country outlined in the Presidential addresses and modernization programmes in order to improve people'slives in each region. In 20 years of its activity, Nur Otan has made a great contribution to the settlement of important issues set to the country. The aim of the Party's new programme ‘Society of Wellbeing: 10 Goals of the Decade' is to improve quality of life of each Kazakhstani in the nearest 10 years. The Congress became a key event in the Party's 20th Jubilee Year and gave a new impetus to further modernization of the country's political organization," Axel Fischer says.



In his opinion, the Jubilee Congress of the Party held February 27 under the chairmanship of President Nursultan Nazarbayev reaffirmed again Nur Otan's capability to generate innovative political ideas and implement them. The Party's ability to adequately respond to the challenges consolidates the people of Kazakhstan and highlights political foresight of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, people's trust in him and ruling party of the country.