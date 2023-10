Kazakhstani Ayan Tursyn claimed bronze in the women’s Wushu Sanda event at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the press service of the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Ayan Tursyn of Kazakhstan lost to Yue Yao Li of China in the women’s 52kg Wushu Sanda competition at the continental tournament held in China.