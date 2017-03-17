Aydin Aimbetov named head of MDAI public council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh pilot-cosmonaut, major-general of aviation and Vice-President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, Aydin Aimbetov was elected the Chairman of the public council of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Ministry, the first meeting of the public council discussed anti-corruption policy of the Ministry, implementation of instructions outlined by the President in his Address to the people, as well as developing the concept of the Cybershield of Kazakhstan state program.

It should be reminded that Aydin Aimbetov made a space flight from September 2 to 12, 2015, as a flight engineer of Soyuz TMA-18M spacecraft together with the commander Russian Sergey Volkov and Danish astronaut Andres Mogensen.

The flight lasted for 9 days 20 hours 13 minutes and 51 seconds.

On October 14, 2015 by a Decree of the President Mr. Aimbetov was awarded the Khalyk Kaharmany title.

Since 2016 he has been working as Vice-President of satellite technologies at JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary.