Ayka drama to hit theaters across Kazakhstan on Feb 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sergey Dvortsevoy's drama Ayka starring Kazakhstani actress Samal Yeslyamova will hit cinema theaters across Kazakhstan on February 14, Yerlan Bukharbayev, PR Director of Kinopark Theatres in Kazakhstan, told Kazinform correspondent.

The film tells the story of a poor woman who travels to Moscow in an attempt to find job and who is forced to leave her newborn child at a maternity clinic. How will she cope with separation from her infant?



It should be mentioned that Samal Yeslyamova won the Best Actress award at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for her portrayal of Ayka. The film was selected as Kazakhstan's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, making the shortlist in December. However, it didn't make to the final list of five contenders and won't compete for the Academy Awards.