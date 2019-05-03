EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 03 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Ayka film receives ovation in Brussels

    None
    None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Ayka drama directed by Sergey Dvortsevoy starring Kazakhstan's Samal Yeslyamova has been brought to Belgium, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Belgium is not the first country to screen Ayka. It has been already screened in Germany, Poland, Portugal, France and Sweden.

    True feelings and sincere emotions were in the air. Cinema Palace, the oldest cinema of Brussels, was full on Thursday evening. Samal Yeslyamova, winner of the Cannes Best Actress Award, has also arrived for the Belgian premiere.

    The local mass media compared Ayka with Rosetta drama film by the Belgian brothers Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, released in 1999.

    The film will be also released for the public in the Netherlands and Austria on May 16 and 24, correspondingly.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!