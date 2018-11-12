EN
    09:00, 12 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Ayka wins main prize for best film at 2018 Cottbus Film Festival

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ayka by Sergei Dvortsevoi with Kazakhstan's actress Samal Yeslyamova starring in, has won the Main Prize for Best Film in the feature film competition at the 2018 Cottbus Film Festival, held in Germany, Khabar 24 reports.

    190 films from 40 countries of the globe vied for the top honors at large. Besides, Ayka won the Special Prize of the Jury.

    As earlier reported, Samal Yeslyamova's work was highly appreciated at the Cannes Film Festival. She won there the prestigious Award for Best Actress.

