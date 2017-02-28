Aysultan Nazarbayev appointed Vice President of FFK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aysultan Nazarbayev was appointed Vice President of Football Federation of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Federation.

"On February 28th, 2017 by the decision of the FFK Executive Committee, Aysultan Nazarbayev was appointed acting Vice-President of the Federation in charge of cooperation with international organizations, FIFA, UEFA and national associations", the statement reads.