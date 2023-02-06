Azamat Beispekov named Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a governmental decree, Azamat Beispekov has been appointed Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Prime Minister’s press office.

Born in 1985, Azamat Beispekov is a native of Karaganda city.

He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University and a member of the President’s Youth Personnel Pool.

In different years, Azamat Beispekov worked for the Customs Control Committee, Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, Prime Minister’s Office as well as the President’s Executive Office.

From 2015 to 2020, he worked at the Military Security and Defense Sector of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

In June 2022, he was appointed Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.

Photo: t.me/Kzgovernment