ASTANA. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan's Independent News Agency congratulates Kazinform on the 95th anniversary of its foundation.

"The leadership and staff of Trend News Agency extends warm congratulations to their Kazakhstani colleagues and wish them fruitful work in the future. Kazinform has become the first news agency in Kazakhstan to get the international status. To date, it is the leading governmental news agency functioning across the county and region", the letter reads. Kazinform ranks among TOP-10 internet resources of the country today. The website's per day attendance is 45,000 visitors representing 229 countries of the world. Kazinform provides up-to-date official information about the acitivty of the Presidential Administration, Parliament, Government, regional authorities, national financial organizations and industrial productions. Kazinform transmits news in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese languages and in Latin and Arabic scripts for the compatriots living abroad. Kazinform's correspondent network comprises 15 bureaus in all the regions of the countiry and representative offices in Russia, China, Turkey, UAE, Belgium, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan which allows the Agency transmitting objective and full information about the events in Kazakhstan and around the world. Kazinform staff includes well-known TV and radio journalists, laureates of Kazakhstan President's Prize, winners of international and regional contests and holders of the titles of honour and badges. Trend News Agency is a leading news provider in the Caucasus, Caspian and Central Asian region. In was founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan and is based in Baku. Trend produces news from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan in English, Russian, Azerbaijani, Farsi, and Arabic languages.