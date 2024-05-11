Azerbaijan and Armenia thank Kazakhstan for providing platform for peace talks

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu, held discussions with the aim of strengthening the strategic alliances and commercial relations between their countries. In the meantime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan organized a meeting of ministers from Azerbaijan and Armenia for bilateral talks. The meetings took place in Almaty on May 10 and signified a step toward bolstering strategic alliances and advancing the peace process, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Murat Nurtleu, the Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met to focus on strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as well as joint efforts to develop trade and economic cooperation and transport infrastructure.

Special attention was paid to the current situation in the region. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for supporting the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both sides expressed confidence in the positive contribution of today's negotiations to resolving the issues.

After this, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia arrived at the House of Friendship in Almaty for bilateral negotiations. This historic hall, where the Alma-Ata Declaration was signed in 1991, has once again become a place where critical issues of security and stability in the region were discussed.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu noted that for Kazakhstan, as an intermediary country, Azerbaijan and Armenia are not only close neighbors, but also important strategic partners. He wished the parties fruitful work and confidential dialogue.

Representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for providing a platform for negotiations and noted the high level of organization of the event. Two-way discussions between Azerbaijan and Armenia were held separately after the ceremony.