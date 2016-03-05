19:36, 05 March 2016 | GMT +6
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are the strategic partners. Historical friendship, fraternity, same traditions lie at the heart of our ties, said the country`s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov as he met Director General of Kazinform News Agency Dauren Diyarov.
Dauren Diyarov recalled his meeting with President's Aide for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov as part of the first meeting of the ministers of information and media issues of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) held in Astana.
Mr. Diyarov said Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan State News Agency AZERTAC and Kazinform News Agency would contribute to further deepening relations between the two media bodies. “Both news agencies closely cooperate within the international and regional media alliances,” he added.
Rashad Mammadov stressed the importance of information exchange in terms of developing relations between the two countries and nations.
They spoke about the close relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as both countries` achievements gained during independence years.
Source: AzerNews