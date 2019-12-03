EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:59, 03 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijan approves protocol on visa-free regime with Kazakhstan

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - A new protocol between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been approved, Trend.az reports.

    The issue of approving the «Protocol on Amending Agreement on Visa-Free Entry and Departure of Azerbaijani and Kazakh Citizens» signed between the governments of the two countries on October 2, 2009, has been discussed at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

    After discussions, the document was put to voting and adopted.

