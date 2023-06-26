Azerbaijan Army to hold series of events marking Armed Forces Day

BAKU. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the Armed Forces Day, several events will be held in the Army Corps, formations, and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

«The military units will organize classes on socio-political training, round tables, conferences, excursions to museums, exhibitions of books, photographs, and pictures, as well as demonstrate the documentary and feature films. The graves of Martyrs will be visited and meetings with their families will be held.

As part of the events, marches of servicemen accompanied by military orchestras will be organized in Baku, Barda and Shusha cities.

Concert programs with the participation of the collectives of military orchestras, the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison, cultural houses of districts, as well as representatives of culture and art will be presented at the festive events,» the ministry said.