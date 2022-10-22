EN
    17:24, 22 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM The Azerbaijani president awarded the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev with «the Order of Dostlug (Friendship)» at a ceremony in the capital Baku on Friday.

    Ilham Aliyev awarded Amreyev with the Friendship Order for his productive services as the OTS secretary-general and special efforts in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and other members of the organization, Anadolu Agency reports.

    At the ceremony, Aliyev said: «You, as the secretary-general of the Organization of Turkic States, have played and continue to play an important part in strengthening our unity.»

    For his part, Amreyev thanked Aliyev for the award, saying: «It is a great honor for me to receive this order from your hands – the outstanding leader of Turkic peoples who have made a huge contribution to the unity of Turkic peoples, a tremendous personal contribution.»


