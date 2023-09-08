Azerbaijan can become a major electricity exporter, says Ariel Cohen

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan is a major exporter of gas and oil to the European and global markets, and now it can become a major electricity exporter, provided the investment comes from a combination of private and state sources, such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and others, possibly, the World Bank, to build the generation capacity for Azerbaijan itself, for the region, and for Europe, Ariel Cohen, PhD, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Eurasia Center and the Managing Director of Energy, Growth and Security Program at the International Tax and Investment Center, told Trend.

He pointed out that this electricity from alternative energy sources such as solar and wind would allow more natural gas to be exported to global markets, Trend reports.

«Azerbaijan has signed 10-gigawatt worth of Memoranda of Understanding deals, and even if 1/3 or one half of those is materialized, this will be a major source of energy for Europe. The idea is to export such electricity by cable to the Georgian coast and then across the Black Sea to Romania. Some of it will go to Türkiye via a grid.

This would boost the amount of gas available for exports and would make Azerbaijan a major electricity exporter. The question of course is how economic and efficient such a proposition is. A lot of numbers need to be crunched in terms of investment, in terms of the costs, and in terms of taxation in that respect. It may take time, but I am pretty sure that at least some amount of alternative green energy can be generated in Azerbaijan, consumed in Azerbaijan, in the Caucasus and also exported to Europe,» added Cohen.

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania signed an agreement in Bucharest on December 17, 2022 to build an underwater electric cable under the Black Sea. The project could become a new power source for the European Union. The 1,100-kilometer cable from Azerbaijan to Romania will provide Azerbaijani energy for the rest of the continent. The project could be completed within three to four years.