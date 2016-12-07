Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping, KTZ to set up joint venture

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company signed an agreement on strategic cooperation and joint ventures, the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan said December 6.

According to the embassy, the agreement was signed during the meeting between Rauf Valiyev, chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping company and Kanat Alpysbayev, head of KTZ, in Astana as part of the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Kazakhstan, trend.az reports.



During the meeting Valiyev said that passing of the East-West international transport corridor through Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan allows using the transport potential more effectively, the embassy said.



"Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are working to improve the transport infrastructure and increase the transit potential, including the construction of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, expansion of railways and port infrastructure in Kazakhstan," Valiyev said, adding that it allows developing cooperation and implementing joint projects.



Valiyev and Alpysbayev also discussed the cooperation issues as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the embassy said.



According to the agreement, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping company and KTZ came to an agreement on drawing investments in existing and future transportation projects, enhancing cargo transportation between the ports of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, preparing the working plan on transportation in various directions and mutual use of existing infrastructure, the embassy said.