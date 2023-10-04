EN
    09:42, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijan continues joint tactical exercises with Kazakhstan

    Army
    Photo: Trend News Agency

    The "Khazri-2023" joint tactical exercises held in Azerbaijan with the participation of warships and servicemen of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh Naval Forces continue, Trend reports.

    During the briefing held according to the training plan, the participants were given information on safety rules, tasks to be fulfilled, and their execution sequence, as well as other necessary aspects, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

    Then tasks on various episodes were worked out with the military personnel and warships of the Naval Forces of both countries, and combat interoperability between them was developed.

    The military personnel involved in the training exercises successfully accomplished all the assigned tasks.

    The exercises will last until October 8.

