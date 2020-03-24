Azerbaijan declares special quarantine

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has held a meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov on March 23, Trend reported.

The meeting participants discussed the situation related to coronavirus infection in the country and made s decision to declare a special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of the infection.

The special quarantine regime envisages the following restrictions:

- Those above the age of 65 are banned from leaving home. Lonely persons of this age will receive social services in accordance with the law;

- Entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron is restricted. This restriction doesn’t apply to special-purpose vehicles, including ambulances, emergency and rescue vehicles, as well as cargo transportation vehicles;

- regardless of the form of ownership, passenger transportation between districts and cities is suspended;

- the relevant departments were instructed to ensure the return of Azerbaijani citizens from abroad by charter flights with the condition of their placement in compulsory quarantine for a period of 14-21 days within a certain schedule. In this case, preference should be given to families with young children, the elderly, persons in need of medical care, and women;

- The Baku Transport Agency should provide a special line for express buses that will run along the route between metro stations from 06:00 to 22:00. Passengers are advised to minimize the use of the metro and give preference to ground modes of transport;

- Gathering in groups of more than 10 people in public places, including on the streets, boulevards, parks, etc. is banned;

- citizens are advised to keep a distance of two meters;

- a new regime is introduced in catering enterprises;

- Home delivery is available without time limits from 12:00 to 15:00;

- the operation of all shopping centers is suspended (with the exception of supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies located there);

- the relevant departments were instructed to ensure the operation of grocery stores, pharmacies and other vital facilities.

Monitoring the implementation of the requirements of the Special Quarantine Regime has been entrusted to the Ministry of the Internal Affairs. The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers urges the population to stay at home, follow the self-isolation rules and call 103 or the hotline 1542 in the case of detecting coronavirus symptoms.