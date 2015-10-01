EN
    07:38, 01 October 2015

    Azerbaijan does not rule its accession to EEU

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan does not rule out its accession to the Eurasian Economic Union, Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Elmar Mammadyarov said it on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's jubilee session in New York, Kazinform reports citing RIA Novosti.

    "Never say never," the head of the Foreign Office said and clarified that Azerbaijan concentrates its efforts currently on "building more bilateral relations with the countries of Eurasia". Earlier, Kazakh President told that Azerbaijan, Iran, India and Mongolia are considering the opportunities of cooperation with the EEU. Turkey expressed its willingness to enter into a trade agreement with the EEU. The Eurasian Economic Union unites presently Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

