    21:39, 01 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijan: Four suspected terrorists killed in special operation

    BAKU. KAZINFORM On January 31 Azerbaijani security services have killed four men suspected of plotting "terrorist attacks", contact.az reported.

    The investigation confirmed the information received by the State Security Service that a group of people associated with a terrorist organization abroad, has acquired explosives and weapons to carry out terrorist acts in the country.

    During the operation Ulubekov, Almamedov, Damirov and Mammadov committed armed resistance, using machine guns and pistols, and were destroyed by return fire. F. Sadygov was detained.

     

