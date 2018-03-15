Azerbaijan honors International Turkic Academy President with prestigious award

BAKU. KAZINFORM - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received on March 15 Darkhan Kydyrali, President of the International Turkic Academy, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, Darkhan Kydyrali told the Azerbaijani President about the results of Academy's work and shared its future plans.



Ilham Aliyev, in turn, emphasized the relevance of the projects implemented by the Academy.



President Aliyev awarded the prestigious Order of Dostlug (Friendship) to Darkhan Kydyrali.







