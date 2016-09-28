EN
    18:26, 28 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijan is Kazakhstan's key partner in Caucasus - Sec of State

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has met today with Chairman of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Republic Oktay Asadov in Baku.

    "Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan  enjoy close cooperation. Azerbaijan is our key partner in the Caucasus, and, of course, it is a fraternal and friendly country for us. An official visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan in 2016 will be an important event in bilateral relations," said the Secretary of State.

    According to her, both countries possess huge potential for cooperation. "This year, the countries observed some growth in economic cooperation and we need to reach pre-crisis indicators in commodity turnover," she pointed out.

    Abdykalikova noted that our countries collaborate in the field of culture and told about the concert held in Aktau which was devoted to Muslim Magomayev.

    The sides discussed also the acute issues of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations.

    Recall that the Kazakh Secretary of State visits Azerbaijan to partake in the 5th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

